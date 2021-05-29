Dallas Mavericks need more from Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis scored 18.0 points in the Mavericks' loss to the Clippers, putting up a better scoring performance than last but still failing to take the next step in producing the kind of high-upside performances that characterized his elite level of play before his time off the court. At this point, it could be safe to say that it is more than likely that a good amount of us are investing in the hopes that he can tap back into that high level of play so that we can reap a tremendous return on investment. Unfortunately, time is quickly running out, and he has only hit 30.0 or more fantasy points twice in his past seven games. Although his price point is a heck of a bargain given his tremendous talent and upside, it still carries a small premium which could negate the opportunity to invest in other viable cost-effective fantasy options. However, even with that said, it is Porzingis, and anything is possible especially given his elite pedigree and the implications of this Game Five. Be sure to evaluate all your options and put into context what you are investing in; that way, you can ensure you are making the best decision for your overall build.