Dallas Mavericks need more from Kristaps Porzingis

By Tyler Watts
Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 3 to the LA Clippers 118-108 in front of a rocking American Airlines Center crowd. They had over 17,700 fans in attendance in what was the largest crowd either team had seen since the pandemic halted play in March 2020. Luka Doncic produced another incredible...

Related
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
BasketballCBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAchatsports.com

GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks are officially in the playoffs! But who they’re going to play is still up in the air. A win against the Timberwolves tonight will secure the 5th seed, which would mean either a rematch against the Clippers or a battle with the Nuggets, depending on how those teams do in their respective games tonight.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAdailyjournal.net

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the...
NBABradenton Herald

Clippers lose to Thunder, land fourth seed and playoff series against Mavericks

The Clippers finished fourth in the Western Conference and will face Dallas in the first round of the playoffs after their 117-112 road loss against Oklahoma City on Sunday, the final day of the NBA’s regular season. That result, combined with Denver’s loss in Portland and the Lakers’ win over...
NBAPasadena Star-News

Clippers play reserves, drop regular-season finale vs. Thunder

The Clippers’ opportunity to get their lick back — as Patrick Beverley put it when he talked about payback before the season began in December — is here. After closing the regular season Sunday with a cautious 117-112 loss in Oklahoma City, the Clippers’ quest for the franchise’s first title, and for redemption after last season’s stinging second-round collapse, will being next weekend against the Dallas Mavericks.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.63 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at Target Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
NBAchatsports.com

The Mavericks are betting big on their role players this postseason

The Dallas Mavericks had Giannis Antetokounmpo in their sights for more than two years. Whatever personnel decisions they made in the last couple years, they always kept an eye on the summer of 2021. That was when Antetokounmpo was set to become a free agent and possibly leave Milwaukee. The...
NBAPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Mavericks finish No. 5 in West, will open playoffs against Clippers

After lots of drama, but no real changes in the Western Conference on a wild and crazy final day of the NBA’s regular season, the Mavericks can scream a familiar battle cry. The Mavericks finished the regular season Sunday with a thud at Minnesota, but of much greater importance was the Los Angeles Clippers losing at Oklahoma City, cementing them as the No. 4 seed in the West.
NBAfantasypros.com

Kristaps Porzingis scores 18 points in loss to the Clippers

Porzingis scored 18.0 points in the Mavericks' loss to the Clippers, putting up a better scoring performance than last but still failing to take the next step in producing the kind of high-upside performances that characterized his elite level of play before his time off the court. At this point, it could be safe to say that it is more than likely that a good amount of us are investing in the hopes that he can tap back into that high level of play so that we can reap a tremendous return on investment. Unfortunately, time is quickly running out, and he has only hit 30.0 or more fantasy points twice in his past seven games. Although his price point is a heck of a bargain given his tremendous talent and upside, it still carries a small premium which could negate the opportunity to invest in other viable cost-effective fantasy options. However, even with that said, it is Porzingis, and anything is possible especially given his elite pedigree and the implications of this Game Five. Be sure to evaluate all your options and put into context what you are investing in; that way, you can ensure you are making the best decision for your overall build.