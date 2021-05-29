Cancel
Income Tax

Senator Albrecht's Weekly Update

 2021-05-29

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the historic results of the First Session of the 107th Legislature in his annual “Sine Die” address to the Unicameral on the final day of its 2021 regular session. The budget passed by Senators provides combined tax relief of over $1.8 billion to Nebraskans over the next two years. That’s the greatest amount of tax relief any Legislature has delivered in at least a quarter-century—and likely the largest amount in the history of the State of Nebraska. This represents an average of 18.5% of the State’s budget over the next two years. During the address, the Governor thanked the Senators for making historic progress on the key priorities he set in January, including property tax relief, veterans tax relief, and broadband infrastructure. He also thanked Legislators for their work to assist state agencies as they responded to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ricketts praised the Unicameral for controlling spending in the State’s next two-year budget. Additionally, he applauded Senators for taking action to pass legislation based on lessons learned from the pandemic, such as providing expedited reciprocity for many licensed healthcare professions. I am proud of the progress made in the First Session of the 107th Legislature. Great things happened this year, and I look forward to seeing many more advances in the next Session. In the meantime, I am looking very forward to being back home and spending time with my family and the great people of District 17!

