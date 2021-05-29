Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions for game 3 vs. Jazz

By Jack Williams
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Memphis Grizzlies were looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead on the Utah Jazz in game 2. They fell short, losing a game that saw them give up 144 points. That said, there was an extremely promising performance from the team’s young star in Ja Morant, who dropped a Memphis Grizzlies record of 47 points in the game. At the age of 21, this was an incredible sight for fans who are looking for a player who can bring them to the promised land.

bealestreetbears.com
FanSided

FanSided

98K+
Followers
283K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bode#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Utah Jazz#Fedex Forum#Memphis Grizzlies 122#Memphis Grizzlies 120
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Play-In Tournament: Predicting which 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs

Predciting how the NBA’s Play-In Tournament will playout ahead of the start of the playoffs. The NBA’s inaugural 2020-21 Play-In Tournament is set and there will be eight teams officially battling for four playoff spots. The Play-In Tournament is set to begin May 18 and is expected to conclude May 21, one day before the official start of the NBA Playoffs.
NBAwsn.com

NBA Play-In Tournament: Overview, Odds, & Predictions

The NBA Play-In Tournament returns for the second season in a row!. There are some surprise competitors in the Play-In tournament, including 2020 NBA Playoff standouts the Boston Celtics, and the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers!. Young squads like the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies are working to...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAAllentown Morning Call

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 ET. The Kings have already been eliminated from the postseason and with back-to-back losses are tied with the Pelicans on the 11th place of the West. The Jazz still hold the best record in the NBA and are 6-2 in their previous eight matches. They hold a 1 ½ game cushion over the second Phoenix Suns.
NBAFrankfort Times

Jazz take top spot in NBA playoffs, thump Kings 121-99

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points, Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds and the Utah Jazz took the No. 1 spot in the NBA playoffs, beating the Sacramento Kings 121-99 on Sunday night. Utah (52-20) won its final two to edge Western Conference-rival Phoenix for...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jazz top Kings to finish with best record in NBA

Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and made six 3-pointers and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 121-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 16 rebounds. Mike Conley chipped in 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Utah (52-20) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs after finishing with the league's best regular-season record.
NBAPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAmilwaukeesun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBAPosted by
InsideTheJazz

Who Could the Utah Jazz Play in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs?

When the dust settled on Sunday night, only one team remained as the top dog in the NBA. The Utah Jazz. This is the first time in the history of the franchise that the Jazz have finished with the lone best record in the NBA. They have however, tied for the best record multiple times throughout history. They also accomplished another first time feat this year, becoming the first team in the history of the NBA to finish with at least 10-three pointers in every game of the regular season.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Spartans in the NBA: End of 2020-21 regular season recap

The NBA’s 75th regular season concluded Sunday night, which means it’s time to check in on the Michigan State products in the league. There are eight active Spartans in the NBA, and six of them will participate in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night. Because of the 2019-20 complications brought...