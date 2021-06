If it seems to you like beaches are reappearing on the Lake Michigan shores, you’d be right. After record high levels were reached in 2020, the Army Corps of Engineers reports that there’s been a slow, but steady drop in Lake Michigan water levels so far this year, having now dropped over 20 inches in comparison to last year’s June average. And, that’s happened despite the fact that levels usually rise this time of year. Much of the area that drains into Lake Michigan has been experiencing drought conditions, and so the normal seasonal rise isn’t being detected, and levels are dropping instead.