This bright flower takes the heat and keeps on blooming: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

By George Weigel
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Lantana is actually a woody shrub in the South, where it sometimes “seeds around” into unwanted areas. In the North, however, it’s a heat-tough, drought-tough, butterfly-attracting annual flower that dies after a convincing freeze in fall.

