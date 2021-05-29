Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Bill Cosby Denied Parole

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Cosby has reportedly been denied parole after three years in prison and refusing to take sex offender classes. Back in 2018, a jury convicted the 83-year-old actor of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, specifically for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Several other women have also accused the comedian of similar assaults. Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for Bill Cosby, stated; “We knew he was going to be rejected. He called me and told me that if he didn’t take the course, he would be denied. He has maintained his innocence from the beginning.”

