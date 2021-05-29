Man Killed in Crash on Yosemite Avenue and Lake Road Near Merced

Jackson, CA…On 06-13-2021, at approximately 1954 hours, Amador Area Officer Dave Ward, ID 16661, was driving a fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle, and was stopped on the north side of SR-88, east of Eggiman Lane, in unincorporated Amador County. Officer Ward observed the suspect vehicle traveling westbound on SR-88, east of his location at a high rate of speed, verified at 107 MPH via radar. As the suspect vehicle approached his location, Officer Ward activated the patrol vehicle’s light bar. The suspect slowed as he passed; however, when Officer Ward entered SR-88 behind the suspect vehicle the suspect accelerated away. Officer Ward broadcast a failure to yield and approximately 22 seconds later, the suspect attempted to pass westbound traffic and struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.