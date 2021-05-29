Military chaplains embrace God’s call: ‘This is where God wants me’
Two military chaplains are embracing their vocation to serve God by ministering to those who serve their country. In anticipation of Memorial Day, two U.S. military chaplains spoke with EWTN News In Depth on May 28: Fr. Jim Hinkle, a Navy chaplain, and Fr. David Kirk, an Army chaplain. Correspondent Mark Irons spoke with the priests during a special episode dedicated to the bravery and sacrifice of service members.www.catholicnewsagency.com