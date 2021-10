A few days back, we had one story on a meeting to help curb violence in our community, and another story on the City of Danville needing to decide how to spend its allocated COVID relief money. A couple days later, 1490 WDAN’s Linda Bolton had three people on her Newsmakers program with a major interest in both topics. Ed Butler, the local NAACP president, and pastors Frank McCollough and Fred Cowen are known as the Three Kings of Peace for the guidance they offer youngsters. In fact, it was a youngster at a school they visited that gave them the name. As Butler recalls, the whole thing goes back about five years.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO