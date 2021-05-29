Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Athletic facility should be open to all

San Mateo Daily Journal
 17 days ago

I am so happy columnist Mark Simon enjoys using the athletic facilities at the College of San Mateo (“The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center” in the May 27 edition of the Daily Journal). In fact, I would like to allow all residents of San Mateo County to have...

www.smdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Government
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo, CA
Sports
San Mateo County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Doors#College Board#The College Of San Mateo#The Daily Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

A different perspective on Burlingame

Regarding the May 13 guest perspective by Jennifer and Juergen Pfaff, “Homeowners are not by fact racist or elitist,” homeowners in Burlingame by and large elect the City Council. It is a council that has consistently ignored and marginalized over half of its constituents — renters — and secured the city’s exclusionary practices and reputation.
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Math, math, math

I didn’t want to write this column because some friends, colleagues and some younger family members whose views I respect, will strongly disagree. But two newspaper articles on May 10 left me with little choice. First there was an article in The New York Times calling out current conspiracy theories including “ Virginia is eliminating advanced math in schools to advance racial equity.” Then I picked up the San Francisco Chronicle to find that fantasy had turned to fact. The State Board of Education was considering revamping the state’s math framework for K-12 students. Calculus might no longer be essential and Algebra 1 might be pushed out of middle schools. California decided to require Algebra in eighth grade about 25 years ago, then made it an option 10 years ago.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Belmont, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Belmont facing affordable housing challenge

An increase in housing unit development requirements from the state is prompting the city of Belmont to plan for the significant challenge in its housing element update. “There’s no other crisis like the shortage of affordable housing in the Bay Area, and the Peninsula in particular,” Belmont Mayor Charles Stone said.