Athletic facility should be open to all

I didn’t want to write this column because some friends, colleagues and some younger family members whose views I respect, will strongly disagree. But two newspaper articles on May 10 left me with little choice. First there was an article in The New York Times calling out current conspiracy theories including “ Virginia is eliminating advanced math in schools to advance racial equity.” Then I picked up the San Francisco Chronicle to find that fantasy had turned to fact. The State Board of Education was considering revamping the state’s math framework for K-12 students. Calculus might no longer be essential and Algebra 1 might be pushed out of middle schools. California decided to require Algebra in eighth grade about 25 years ago, then made it an option 10 years ago.