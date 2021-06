Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) has tested positive for Covid-19 and has to skip his Colombian celebrations for later in the year. The Colombian just won the Giro d'Italia 2021 after winning two stages of the race and remaining in the lead of the General Classification for 13th days. After he could lift the infinite trophy in Milano at the end of the closing individual time trial in Milano, he was ready to travel to his home country to celebrate with his people.