West Ham’s rivals to the south have listed 22 players on their end-of-season transfer list. So looking to Palace is a no-brainer for Moyes to deepen his squad. There is certainly no love lost between West Ham and Crystal Palace. This London Derby may not be up there on the scales or Hammers v Spurs, but there is nothing more enjoyable than putting Palace in their place during a matchday. West Ham took four of the six points that were up for grabs this season between the two and should now look to take more.