BAY CITY, MI - Nestled next to the historic Sage Library in Bay City is a small park that is offering a whole world of literary opportunities for families. Visitors to Pershing Park near 100 E Midland St. will see pages of books tied to the tree trunks throughout the greenspace. It’s not an act of book vandalism - instead, Bay County children’s librarian Dani DiAmico has set up an interactive ‘story walk’ for families to enjoy together. DiAmico placed 15 pages of the children’s book ‘The Big Dance’ by Aoife Greenham throughout the park with instructions for physical activities for families to do as they journey through the book’s pages.