Staff reports | A day of enjoying the sun and swimming may seem relaxing, we have to beware and prepare for the inherent risks of the water. Charleston County Parks highlights safety is a top priority as 10 people drown unintentionally every day. To ensure a safe summer during the swimming season, the park system has lifeguards at its beach swimming areas and waterparks. Lifeguards undergo extensive education and training on drowning prevention and recognition. The county parks organization employs more than 275 lifeguards per season to ensure guest safety.