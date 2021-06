Belgium v Russia live stream, ITV, Saturday 12 June, 8pm BST. Belgium will get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Russia in Saint Petersburg on Saturday. The Red Devils are among the favourites to triumph at this summer’s delayed tournament, which was pushed back by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Belgium reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and they are now looking to take the next step. The pressure is well and truly on Roberto Martinez and his players at Euro 2020.