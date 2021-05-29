Haney vs Linares Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori collide in the main event of UFC 263!. Two titles are on the line as Adesanya defends his middleweight championship against Vettori, and Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno square off for the UFC flyweight championship. Adesanya vs. Vettori is a rematch of their April 14, 2018 clash, which Israel won via split decision. Adesanya (20-1-0) enters tonight’s bout on the heels of his first mixed martial arts loss, which came at the hands of Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259 in March of 2021. On the other side of the octagon, Vettori (17-4-1) arrives in Glendale on a five-bout winning streak, last defeating Kevin Holland in April of 2021. Who’s leaving Arizona with UFC gold? We’re about to find out.