Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android 12's bold new design shows that Google is finally taking the Pixel brand seriously

By Jerry Hildenbrand
Android Central
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll soon see a sixth year of Google building its own phones under the Pixel brand. Pixel 6 leaks and rumors look really interesting, and if even half of them turn out to be correct, we should see a heck of a phone when it comes to the market this fall. But hardware is only half the equation; if you're Google, it's even less than half.

www.androidcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google I O#Android#Google Photos#Xiaomi#Chinese#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Electronicsava360.com

Google Pixel 6 WEIRD Design, AirPods 3 Next Week & more!

Disclaimer: Our links may earn a commission. Full Lists - The latest iPhone 12, iPhone SE and more are on sale right now. https://pocketnow.com/the-latest-iphone-12-iphone-se-and-more-are-on-sale-right-now On Pocketnow Daily, we have some deals on the iPhone 12 Series, Surface Laptops, and more. Carl Pei’s “Nothing” is finally teasing some new products that...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
Cell Phonesohionewstime.com

Will Google Pixel 6 finally get better video features?Leak tips for stabilization like a gimbal

YGoogle Pixel 6 has recently been in the news.from now on Google The smartphone rendering was released earlier this month, showing a different design of the smartphone with a dual-tone body and a hole-punch camera centered on the display. Some of the camera functions of the smartphone have been leaked, Pixel 6 Several improvements have been made to the Image Signal Processor (ISP) and video recording. The Google Pixel 6 is rumored to be available later this year, and unlike last year, Google is rumored to have two smartphones this year, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Smartphone rendering previously suggested that the Pixel 6 will have a dual camera setup. Pixel 6 Pro Comes with a triple camera setup.
Computersgsmarena.com

Firefox 89 for desktop brings a brand new design

Mozilla has rolled out version 89 of its Firefox browser for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The new update brings with it a brand new interface that changes practically every visible aspect of the venerable desktop browser. The primary change can be seen right away with the new tab bar. Firefox...
ElectronicsPhandroid

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are finally coming on June 17th for $99

We thought they were coming via a random press release, then we thought they were coming at Google I/O, but now the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are officially official and are coming in two weeks. The Pixel Buds A are Google’s latest earbuds and you really won’t be able to tell them apart from the Pixel Buds that launched last year.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds feature custom-designed, 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers

Get clear, natural-sounding audio wherever you go with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Thanks to their custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, they provide rich, natural-sounding audio. And you can get even more depth in those low tones with the Bass Boost feature. Also, the stabilizer arc provides a gentle but secure fit and keeps the earbuds firmly in place even during your workout. Meanwhile, the spatial vent in the Google Pixel Buds A-Series reduces in-ear pressure. Moreover, the Adaptive Sound feature adjusts the volume based on your surroundings. Furthermore, your calls will also be crystal clear, since the beamforming mics focus on your voice and reduce outside noise. And you’ll love the soothing hues and elegant design. Best of all, the battery gives you up to 5 hours of listening time and 24 hours with the case. Finally, with Google Assistant built in, you get hands-free operation and help.
Electronicslifewire.com

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series Available for Preorder

Google officially announced the new Pixel Buds A-Series on Thursday for $99. The new Buds are available for preorder with a June 17 release, and come in olive green or white. While the Pixel Buds A-Series offer the same crisp sound quality as the 2020 Pixel Buds model, The Verge reports that they have an overall louder volume level.
Cell Phonesdweb.news

Huawei unveiled its new OS that will replace Google’s Android

When Huawei found itself unable to do business with US tech companies a couple of years ago, the Chinese handset vendor rolled out a version of Android with no Google apps preinstalled. The US ban on Huawei meant Google could not license the Android experience available on other handsets to Huawei, so the Chinese giant had to create a fork for the world’s most popular mobile operating system. All Huawei Android phones that followed shipped with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform on top of Android. That was a massive challenge for Huawei. International Android buyers are used to a specific Android experience that includes access to Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps, and especially the Play Store. Huawei had to devise its own app store (the AppGallery) on its new phones, and it could not include any Google apps.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google releases Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 no-frills earbuds for Android fans

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are here, and as expected, they’re a more affordable version of Google’s previous true wireless earbuds. They achieve their lower price ($99 versus $179) by ditching a few features, but on the whole, they offer a very similar experience. Available in all-white and a new olive green color, pre-orders begin today and Google expects them to start shipping by June 17.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Time to Update Your Google Pixel With Another Security Patch (May 2021 Edition) | #android | #security

The May 2021 Pixel security update is ready, and you shouldn’t waste time installing it on your device. This month’s patch fixes 42 bugs found in Android version 8.1, 9, 10, and 11 that affect common components from several manufacturers and various parts of the Android software, including the Android kernel (the core part of the operating system’s software that controls the phone).
Electronicsxda-developers

Google’s wireless Pixel Buds are now on sale for $80 off

Google released its first true wireless earbuds in 2019, the second-gen Pixel Buds (the first generation had a cord between the earbuds). They were successful enough that Google is working on a sequel, but in the meantime, the current Pixel Buds are back on sale. Now you can get them for $99.99 from Verizon’s website, a savings of $80 over the original price — almost half off.
Cell Phonestechgenix.com

Driven to succeed: Google’s Android Automotive OS finally rolling out

Sukesh is a Technology Consultant by profession and an IT enterprise and tech enthusiast by passion. He holds a Masters degree in Software Engineering and has filled in various roles such as Developer, Analyst, and Consultant in his professional career. He holds an expertise in mobile and wearable technologies and is a Certified Scrum Master.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: What's the difference?

(Pocket-lint) - Google revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in September 2020, joining the Pixel 4a that was announced earlier in the year. With three Pixel models to choose from - and all launching in a pretty narrow window of 2020, just how do these phones compare against each other?