Android 12's bold new design shows that Google is finally taking the Pixel brand seriously

Get clear, natural-sounding audio wherever you go with the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Thanks to their custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, they provide rich, natural-sounding audio. And you can get even more depth in those low tones with the Bass Boost feature. Also, the stabilizer arc provides a gentle but secure fit and keeps the earbuds firmly in place even during your workout. Meanwhile, the spatial vent in the Google Pixel Buds A-Series reduces in-ear pressure. Moreover, the Adaptive Sound feature adjusts the volume based on your surroundings. Furthermore, your calls will also be crystal clear, since the beamforming mics focus on your voice and reduce outside noise. And you’ll love the soothing hues and elegant design. Best of all, the battery gives you up to 5 hours of listening time and 24 hours with the case. Finally, with Google Assistant built in, you get hands-free operation and help.