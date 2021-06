On May 7, “Here Today” was released in theaters. The film, starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish and co-written by Crystal himself, follows aging widower and semi-famous comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal) as he navigates life in the early stages of dementia. For Charlie, things change for the better when he makes a new friend in eccentric singer Emma Payge (Haddish). With the help of Emma, he is finally able to confront some of the hardest moments of his past and get back to his one true love, writing. “Here Today” walks a fine line between utterly heartbreaking and marvelously comical.