Brick Police: Need Your Help Identifying Female

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Authorities state that on Saturday, September 11th, 2021, at 5:50 pm, the offender entered the Pretzel Factory located at 1555 Wadsworth Avenue and pointed a silver colored revolver at an employee stating, “Give me the money or I will shoot you!” The employee emptied the cash register and handed over approximately $200. The offender was inside another business located in the same strip mall prior to the robbery and not wearing a mask.

