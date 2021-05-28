Cancel
Brick, NJ

Brick Schools Sends Letter To Governor To End Student Masks

By Jesse Smith
ocscanner.news
 19 days ago

BTPS Advocates for Local Control Regarding Mask Mandate Decision. Brick, New Jersey – This is an open letter to Governor Murphy. The Brick Township Public Schools is. advocating for local control, especially over the issue of mandatory mask wearing in schools. "We weathered the Pandemic with leadership, collaboration, and communication with all stakeholders of the District," stated Brick Township Public Schools Board of Education President, Ms. Stephanie Wohlrab.

ocscanner.news
New Jersey State
#Cdc#State#Njdoh#The Governor S Office#Btps#Njdoe Njdoh Cdc#Ochd
