Recipes

Summer lunch recipes – for family, friends and celebrations

homesandgardens.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe warmer weather has inspired us to bring you these summer lunch recipes. The timing is perfect – and no doubt many of us will be getting together this weekend to enjoy a long, lazy meal in the garden. When gathering loved ones together for a meal, the desire is...

www.homesandgardens.com
#Gin And Tonic#Caster Sugar#Trout#Food Drink#Apple#Jersey Royals#Rapeseed
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
RecipesWiscnews.com

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Classic Coffee Cake Recipe With A Twist

Depending on who you ask, enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast isn't always acceptable. And while we fully support being able to eat cake at any time of day you please, there is a way to get around this social norm. Enter: coffee cake. Coffee cake is the perfect...
RecipesStanly News & Press

COOKING WITH THE SNAP – Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce

Editor’s Note: Let’s celebrate the past with some of our favorite recipes of our grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles. Email bj.drye@stanlynewspress.com with recipes and a small story about the famous cooks that go with the recipe. Pictures can be included of the cook. Greek Chicken Wraps/Pita Pockets with Tzatziki Sauce.
Recipesobesityhelp.com

7 Instant Pot Recipes for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

7 Instant Pot Recipes: There are many benefits to cooking in an Instant Pot. You can make an entire main course or tasty side dishes in it with little clean-up. Instant Pots can reduce cooking time by up to 70%. If hanging out in the kitchen cooking meals isn't your...
Drinksprincetonol.com

Terhune Orchards Winery - Enjoy a Summer of Music with Family & Friends

Summer just got a little happier! Every Friday evening, Saturday & Sunday in June, July and August, Terhune Orchards will present its weekly Sips & Sounds and Weekend music series. Come join us in our historic apple orchard for Terhune wine, light fare, relaxing music, and friend-filled evenings and afternoons. Each week there will be live performances ranging from blues, folk and rock.
Food & DrinksKankakee Daily Journal

Lovina celebrates milestone birthday with family; rhubarb dream bars recipe

Last night, I finished planting the big garden. It has been really dry, but we had rain during the night. It was a much-needed rain. In the smaller garden, we still need to plant potatoes. We have red potatoes out already but need to put some out for winter use. I always like to put out Serrano hot peppers but haven’t been able to get them around here this year. I checked at four greenhouses yesterday. Daughter Susan and I went with our friend, Jodi (Dan’s wife), to get the rest of our garden plants. To think we didn’t know Jodi until her husband, Dan, was killed while driving son-in-law Mose to work. It seems as though we have known each other for a long time now. It is good for these two widows to be together, as they can feel for each other in the pain of losing their husbands and never getting to say goodbye.
Food & DrinksTimes-Herald

An appreciation of lunch with friends

The human animal has a very real need for socialization. We all have strengths and weaknesses, struggle in various regards with so many things, find ourselves in situations that only others can help us solve. That innermost, lonely you desperately needs a frame of reference; our minds can go a...
Recipesjacksonprogress-argus.com

Celebrate the start of summer with a picnic and this recipe for potato salad

This year the summer solstice, which marks the official start of summer, falls on June 21. During this time of year, schedules become lax and meals often occur on-the-fly — and usually outdoors. When firing up the grill or packing picnic essentials, home chefs should consider which dishes they’ll serve...
Recipesava360.com

BEST BURGER RECIPE: Caramelised Onion & Blue Cheeseburger!

This is the ultimate burger served with garlic shoestring fries and pillowy potato buns from Arnold, Brownberry, and Oroweat. The combination of the sweetness from the caramelised onions and salty kick from creamy blue cheese are a great addition to that perfect burger bite. Serves: 4. Ingredients (US & METRIC):
Recipesgreedygirlgourmet.com

Leftover roast chicken congee (jook) recipe

On busy days, I like to make roast chicken- it’s an easy 1-pot meal as I just chop root vegetables and pop them into the oven at the same time as the chicken. (Usually I put the veggies under the chicken so that they get the benefit of the delicious chicken juices.) Actually, it’s a 3-meals-in-1-pot dish as:
Family Relationshipsccenterdispatch.com

Family-Friendly Ideas for Summer Fun

(Family Features) Warm, sunny days are the perfect setting for making family memories, but they’re also ideal opportunities to encourage kids to get creative and let their imaginations soar. These ideas for summertime activities encourage family interaction, and the more kids get to help plan and organize the details, the...
Recipeslakanto.com

Recipes to Celebrate Dad

This ones for the sauce boss. The king of the grill. The one, the only: Dad. Here are some recipes to celebrate all the father figures as we gather around the grill. This sugar-free celebration starts with a toast and will end with a steak-knife salute. To all the dads that have been there for us, thank you for ALL you've done. This one's for you!
Recipesfafagilbert.com

THE ULTIMATE AVOCADO SALAD RECIPE for Sunday lunch

Make this quick and flavour packed Avocado Salad recipe and serve alongside your Jollof Rice recipe. As a stress free Sunday lunch meal why not add my quick Okra Stir fry recipe to the mix? Thank me later. Sunday lunch should celebrate the end to week and shouldn’t be stressful....
Food & Drinksplantbasedjess.com

Sweet Potato Sushi Rolls

These sweet potato sushi rolls are filled with chewy brown rice, crispy oven-baked sweet potato and umami-rich nori sheets. They make for a great vegan sushi rolls recipe that's easy to prepare right at home. Perfect for a date night in or even make them with your kids!. You know,...
Recipessavewithjamies.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake Recipe

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge cake...
Recipespaleolowcarbkate.com

Salad Shirazi Recipe

Delicious, quick to make, and fresh Salad Shirazi that you absolutely want to try! This simple Persian recipe uses just a few ingredients and is the perfect appetizer or side dish!. Jump to:. 💭A Brief History of the Dish. Salad Shirazi a simple Persian salad recipe comprising of tomatoes, onion,...
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Manuka Honey Chocolate Cake Recipe

One way to improve a dessert is to add more chocolate or some honey in it – and that is the key to successful baking! This torta di cioccolato e Miele di Manuka or Manuka honey chocolate cake is so easy to make and really delicious! The special almond flavor makes this dessert an amazing chocolate experience that everybody will love. Try it: