Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Co-founder confident Made.com will avoid 'roller-coaster' float

By Hannah Boland
Telegraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Don’t make lazy parallels,” Brent Hoberman grumbles. “They’re very different businesses.” It is only days after the online furniture company Made.com announced it was planning to go public, but co-founder Hoberman already appears exasperated by the comparisons with his first venture, Lastminute.com. It’s true that the entrepreneur “got the same...

www.telegraph.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gazprom#Co Founders#Made Com#Ipo#British#The London Stock Exchange#French#Founders Factory#Firstminute Capital#Founders Keepers#Founders Intelligence#Founders Of The Future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessTelegraph

BMW joins £48m bid to back used car website taking on Cazoo

BMW and top venture capital fund Index Ventures have invested £48m into a British used car sales start-up that is taking on Cazoo and WeBuyAnyCar. London-headquartered Motorway is now considering international expansion for its service, which lets people sell their cars to used car dealers online, with a particular eye on the US market.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in own shares

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LONDON, 14 June 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021.
Businesscrunchbase.com

Immersive Labs Lands $75M To Help Companies Improve Cyberskills

Cybersecurity company Immersive Labs has closed a $75 million Series C funding round as the company looks to again double this year and nearly triple its workforce in the next 18 months. The round was led by new investors Insight Partners, with participation from Menlo Ventures, Citi Ventures, and existing...
Economyinformation-age.com

Fintech could supercharge a post-Brexit UK

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, chief strategy officer at Blend Network, discusses how Fintech can supercharge a post-Brexit UK. The UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) was finally completed on 1 January 2021, nearly five years after the Brexit referendum of 2016. In a recent article, the UK’s Financial Times argued that while Britain’s departure from the EU has so far thrown up more challenges than opportunities for the country’s finance industry, Fintech offered a way out of the Brexit blind. And the FT is not alone in singling out Fintech as an industry where, if appropriate steps are taken to support the sector, the UK could become a powerhouse in the post-Brexit world. Indeed, the UK Government’s Kalifa Fintech Review, an independent report commissioned by HM Treasury and spearheaded by British entrepreneur Ron Kalifa, suggests that innovation in Fintech has the potential to maintain the UK’s status as world leader in finance post-Brexit. This is a sector where the UK already excels: Britain’s fintech market accounts for 10% of the global market share and generates £11bn in annual revenue; the UK fintech investment totalled US$4.1bn in 2020, which was more than the next five European countries combined.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

AFH Financial Group

AFH Financial Group (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangment in relation to the cash acquisition of AFH Financial Group (UK, constituent) by Cortina Bidco (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Designer

Muck Rack is the leading SaaS platform for public relations and communications professionals. Our mission is to make PR pros more successful by providing them with technology to find journalists to pitch, monitor media, quantify their impact and work more efficiently with their teams. Self-funded, globally distributed, and growing quickly,...
BusinessCoinDesk

UK Crypto Startup Ramp Raises $10M

U.K. crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has raised $10.1 million in seed funding in a round led by NFX and Galaxy Digital. The round also included contributions from returning investors Seedcamp, firstminute capital and Fabric Ventures, as well as former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan and Dapper Labs Founder Roham Gharegozlou.
Businessportfolio-adviser.com

Hawksmoor lands double hire from Investec for Bath office

Ian Bailey and Rob Robson join as head of office and senior investment manager after eight year at Investec Wealth & Investment. Hawksmoor Investment Manager has poached two hires from Investec for its Bath office. Ian Bailey (pictured left) and Rob Robson (pictured right) will join as head of office...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Endeavour Mining begins trading on LSE

Endeavour Mining Corp. [EDV-TSX, LSE; EDVMF-OTCQX] said Monday June 14 that its shares have begun trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market. As a result, the shares will now trade on both the LSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EDV. Endeavour said it is not...
Businesssalmonbusiness.com

Sushi group YO! to change name and is planning for potential IPO

Expected to be called the Snowfox Group. Sky News reports that YO! is changing its name as it “weighs plans for a stock market listing to reflect the rapid growth of its US operations”. The sushi conveyor belt chain has employed bankers at Numis to advise on its strategic options...
Public Healthpropertyindustryeye.com

Knight Frank’s chairman concerned about delay to lockdown easing

Knight Frank’s chairman Alistair Elliott says that the four-week delay in lockdown easing could have an adverse impact on businesses across England. The prime minister Boris Johnson yesterday confirmed that the final easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which had been scheduled for next week, is now set to happen on 19 July 19.
Businessmystartupworld.com

Nuwa Capital invests in Valeo Wellbeing

Nuwa Capital has announced that it has invested in UAE-based wellness-tech startup Valeo Wellbeing (Valeo). Other investors in the $3M seed round include Global Founders Capital, Global Ventures, and FJ Labs. Launched in 2021, Valeo is a personalized health and wellness marketplace offering users access and insight into their wellness...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Investment Platform Service Provider ShareIn Sees Growth in Investments Aligned with Interests

ShareIn, a platform as a service provider enabling online capital formation, sees “stellar growth” in investors seeking out investments that match their beliefs. ShareIn can power online investment platforms for interest-focused firms looking to support environmental infrastructure, Shariah-compliant finance for SMEs, charities, as well as litigation funding. The Edinburgh-based company...
ApparelPosted by
HackerNoon

Blockchain Tech in the Fashion Industry: Transparency, Traceability, and Efficiency

Have you ever wondered where your favourite pieces of fashion come from? The fashion industry is taking steps towards creating a sustainable future, but unclear supply chains cannot always guarantee that materials used are ethical and sustainable. Experts note that brands are aware of only 7% of their supply chains, and are unable to trace their materials back to specific suppliers. But although it seems impossible for the industry to truly be transparent if it is built upon opaque production networks, the solution lies within blockchain technology.