Co-founder confident Made.com will avoid 'roller-coaster' float

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, chief strategy officer at Blend Network, discusses how Fintech can supercharge a post-Brexit UK. The UK’s exit from the European Union (EU) was finally completed on 1 January 2021, nearly five years after the Brexit referendum of 2016. In a recent article, the UK’s Financial Times argued that while Britain’s departure from the EU has so far thrown up more challenges than opportunities for the country’s finance industry, Fintech offered a way out of the Brexit blind. And the FT is not alone in singling out Fintech as an industry where, if appropriate steps are taken to support the sector, the UK could become a powerhouse in the post-Brexit world. Indeed, the UK Government’s Kalifa Fintech Review, an independent report commissioned by HM Treasury and spearheaded by British entrepreneur Ron Kalifa, suggests that innovation in Fintech has the potential to maintain the UK’s status as world leader in finance post-Brexit. This is a sector where the UK already excels: Britain’s fintech market accounts for 10% of the global market share and generates £11bn in annual revenue; the UK fintech investment totalled US$4.1bn in 2020, which was more than the next five European countries combined.