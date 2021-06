Winds will be light and out of the east and northeast today. Showers and thundershowers start to develop and move through the area overnight and into Saturday. Saturday will be cooler with periods of rain and a few rumbles. Highs tomorrow will only top off in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday will also feature scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday does look a littler warmer than Saturday. Next week's high temperatures will range from upper 70s to lower 80s.