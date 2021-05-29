Cancel
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Attractions abound around Devil's Lake State Park

By Barry Adams
madison
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Midwest’s premier tourist destinations, the Dells is a mix of natural and man-made attractions along the Wisconsin River. Experience boat rides, Duck (amphibious vehicle) tours, zip lines, wild animal parks, go-cart tracks, amusement parks, shows, golf courses, spas and scores of restaurants and shopping. Waterparks are major draws. Noah’s Ark, founded in 1979, is the dean at 70 acres and is considered the largest waterpark in the nation. Others have followed over the past 25 years like Wilderness, Mount Olympus, Kalahari, Chula Vista and Great Wolf Lodge.

madison.com
