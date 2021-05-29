An update from Bob Lind as he recovers from a stroke
This column is intended to pass on stories from you people in the area. However, please excuse me if, today, I talk about myself. In April, I had a stroke that prevents me from doing a lot of things, including writing this column. The columns you’ve seen here in recent weeks and will see in coming weeks were written well in advance of my stroke. This column is one I dictated to my dear daughter Laurie, who submitted it to my editor.www.inforum.com