Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bank of Japan Embracing Stablecoins Potential but Still Wary of Crypto

By Nicholas Pongratz
beincrypto.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has joined the ranks of many central bankers denouncing bitcoin but admits there is potential in stablecoins. “Most of the trading is speculative and volatility is extraordinarily high,” Kuroda said of bitcoin. “It’s barely used as a means of settlement.”. With these remarks, Kuroda...

beincrypto.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of Japan#European Central Bank#Real Assets#Bank Of England#Federal Reserve Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Federal Reserve
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketswhtc.com

Central bank digital cash will complement cryptos: analysts

(Reuters) – Central bank digital currencies will complement cryptocurrencies rather than competing with them despite not being structurally different from their country’s fiat currencies, strategists and fund managers said. Around 90% of the world’s central banks are now working on their own digital currencies, some of which may be issued...
World95.5 FM WIFC

ECB to extend pandemic relief for banks by nine months: Bloomberg

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central bank is set to extend relief from a key capital requirement by nine months to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The decision has yet to be ratified by the ECB’s Governing Council,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up as markets await Fed policy decision, commentary

SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stuck to the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its policy trajectory. The dollar held near a one-month high against a basket of currencies as investors wondered if the Fed might alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in U.S. inflation. Any changes to the Fed's rhetoric could bring more volatility to major currencies, equities and bond markets as many economies are still struggling to recover from pandemic-induced slumps. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of 6.4078 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.407. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4040 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4039 at midday, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of less than 30 pips in the morning session, reflecting caution ahead of the Fed's decision later in the day (1800 GMT) and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference (1830 GMT) Some analysts and market participants said that even if some U.S. economic data were not solid enough to force the Fed to start tapering any time soon, they could affirm a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track, which could alleviate upward pressure on the yuan. "If U.S. and Europe recover their production, it would imply less demand for some Chinese goods. A moderation in China's export growth and smaller trade balances may ease some CNY's appreciation pressure," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai. Sun expects a smaller chance of sustained one-way appreciation of the yuan in coming months. The yuan's strong rally to three-year highs against the dollar in May prompted a flurry of warnings from policymakers about speculative bets on the currency, prompting a slight pullback and more cautious trade. Separately, Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's foreign exchange regulator, warned that long-term appreciation in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's exports in the short-term. By midday, the global dollar index stayed flat at 90.533 from the previous close of 90.533, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4048 per dollar. The yuan market at 0419 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4078 6.407 -0.01% Spot yuan 6.4039 6.407 0.05% Divergence from -0.06% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.94% Spot change since 2005 29.24% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.82 97.76 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.533 90.533 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4048 -0.01% * Offshore 6.5631 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessMySanAntonio

Lagarde takes bolder tone in setting agenda for ECB stimulus

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is getting tougher with the institution's unwieldy group of 25 policymakers over the agenda for monetary stimulus. The decision last week to keep emergency bond-buying at elevated levels was heavily influenced by comments Lagarde made in Lisbon three weeks earlier, when she said it's "far too early" and "actually unnecessary" to think about reducing stimulus, according to officials familiar with the matter.
Marketscoinjournal.net

Indonesian Central Bank Bans Use of Crypto for Payments

The country will also not allow crypto use in other unspecified financial services. Bank Indonesia has announced a ban on the use of cryptocurrencies for payments in the Southeast Asia nation. The move follows remarks made by central bank boss Governor Perry Warjiyo on 15 June. According to Governor Warjiyo,...
CurrenciesPosted by
MarketRealist

Civic Crypto Price Prediction Shows Huge Upside Potential

Bitcoin’s recent milestone of becoming a legal tender in El Salvador has left many investors looking for the next cryptocurrency that could explode. As a result, Civic (CVC) token is on many investors' radar. What’s the CVC crypto price prediction and is it a good investment?. Article continues below advertisement.
Businessinvesting.com

Are U.S. Dollar’s Post-FOMC Gains Sustainable?

Investors drove the U.S. dollar sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signalled an earlier interest rate hike. Thirteen out of 18 policy-makers now see as many as two rate hikes by the end of 2023. In March, only seven members saw a move in 2023, with the majority looking for rates to remain unchanged into 2024. This dramatic shift in expectations was motivated by stronger-than-expected growth and inflation. The improvements in the U.S. economy have clearly convinced policy-makers that “inflation could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect,” according to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Growth and inflation forecasts were raised for 2021 and 2023. The most dramatic change was in their estimates for core PCE, which was raised by a full percentage point to 3.4% for 2021.
StocksInternational Business Times

European And US Stocks Hesitant Before Fed Rate Call

European and US stock markets marked time on Wednesday as investors brace for fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve on its stimulus policy. London stocks added 0.2 percent, trimming earlier gains that saw it hit a post-pandemic high on news of soaring UK inflation. The pound rose as a...
Businesskitco.com

Gold tumbles on a more hawkish Fed demeanor

In yesterday's opening letter I spoke about the fact that analysts seemed to be divided into two camps in regards to how they view the current monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. My view was that the Federal Reserve would maintain its dovish monetary policy, remaining extremely accommodative and continuing to keep interest rates near zero. The other camp believed that the Federal Reserve would take on a more hawkish tone and begin to talk about talking about tapering their asset allocations and raising interest rates. Unquestionably the latter camp got it right.
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Resistance in Sight as Bearish Trend Turns Fragile

The USD/ZAR has incrementally risen the past few days as sentiment has become risk-averse before tonight’s U.S Federal Reserve FOMC Policy Statement. Technically, the USD/ZAR is traversing slightly below important resistance levels demonstrated in late May as the Forex pair has seen its bearish trend erode slightly. However, the word ‘slightly’ needs to be highlighted.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury Yields Fall Slightly Despite Looming Fed Policy Verdict

The Federal Open Market Committee is set to wrap up its two-day monetary policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon, with the release of its usual statement and quarterly economic projections. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is then due to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. ET. U.S....
BusinessCNBC

Gold slides over 1% after Fed projects rate hikes into 2023

Gold prices slipped over 1% on Wednesday after U.S Federal Reserve officials brought forward projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023. Spot gold fell 1.1% to $1,839.06 per ounce, having earlier hit its lowest level since May 14 at $1,833.65. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at...
Businessdecrypt.co

Bitcoin Price Steady as Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Could Go Higher

Jerome Powell in 2015. Image: Flickr, Brookings Institution (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) The Federal Reserve believes the current bump in inflation is temporary, due to the country's emergence from the pandemic. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it may last longer than expected. Inflation is at its highest level since 2008....
Worldwealthx.com

Tanzania Considers Crypto As Nations Embrace Decentralized Finance

Tanzania became the latest country to signal its support for digital assets this weekend as its president instructed financial authorities to prepare for widespread use of cryptocurrencies, elevating bitcoin prices further after El Salvador became the first country to make bitcoin legal tender last week and Elon Musk outlined plans for Tesla to resume accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Fed uncertainty fuels cautious dollar trades

* Caution ahead of Fed's statement on Wednesday * Traders watching for clues on timing of Fed tapering * Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 level (Adds comments, data, updates prices) By Julien Ponthus LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The dollar stabilised near multi-week highs on Tuesday as traders turned cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting which could provide hints of any plans to start tapering its bond purchases. So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to come but recent economic data has raised concerns that price pressure could force an earlier stimulus withdrawal. "That is exactly what makes tomorrow’s Fed meeting so interesting: market participants simply cannot be certain which aspect will weigh more heavily on the Fed’s mind", Commerzbank analyst Esther Reichelt wrote in a note to her clients. Nearly 60% of economists in a Reuters poll expect a tapering announcement in the next quarter. Investors are hoping that U.S. retail sales and a manufacturing survey later on Tuesday will give clues as to what to expect from the Fed's statement and news conference on Wednesday. In the meantime though, prudence is palpable across trading floors. "No USD trader will want to take too clear a position ahead of Wednesday’s meeting as uncertainties are simply too high", Reichelt said. The dollar index edged lower in the Asian session and at 0716 GMT, was down 0.1% at 90.40, hovering near multi-week highs. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were at 1.48%, well below the 1.60% level they were trading at toward the beginning of June. The euro rose 0.15% to $1.2126, just above a one-month low of $1.2093 it hit last week while the yen hit a seven-session low of 110.02 per dollar. The Australian dollar slipped to $0.7705 after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the bank was prepared to keep buying bonds even though the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic output. The impact of Britain and Australia announcing a trade deal was still unclear but is expected to benefit Australian farmers. Sterling was little changed against the dollar at $1.4118. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was able to steady above $40,000 on Tuesday and is approaching its 200-day moving average - finding support from the promise of fresh investment from major backer MicroStrategy and from Elon Musk. Tesla boss Musk on Sunday flagged that the carmaker could resume transactions using the token if miners can use cleaner energy to process them. Ether also got a small lift from its bigger rival, and broke above its 20-day moving average to $2,612. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 733 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2142 $1.2121 +0.17% -0.63% +1.2145 +1.2114 Dollar/Yen 110.0100 110.0650 -0.04% +6.52% +110.1450 +110.0200 Euro/Yen.
Retailinvesting.com

Dollar Down but Moves Remain Small Ahead of Fed Policy Meeting

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Tuesday morning in Asia, remaining below a one-month high. Investors now await the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and its policy decision, due to be handed down on Wednesday. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as dollar pauses before Fed meeting

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to its weakest against the dollar in more than a week on Tuesday, as the greenback sat below a one-month high against major peers ahead of a closely watched Federal Reserve meeting. The yuan's moves were limited following a long holiday weekend as traders adopted a wait-and-see approach, though market players expect the Fed's discussion on how to taper its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases to begin cautiously. "The expectation is that the U.S. is still going to begin discussion of tapering slowly. In this sort of situation the dollar won't be too weak," said a trader at a foreign bank. "Of course, the pace of U.S. and European policy exits is a risk for dollar changes." In China, policymakers are plotting a steady course, with the People's Bank of China rolling over 200 billion yuan in maturing one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday. The bank kept the one-year rate unchanged for a 14th straight month. "With benign inflationary pressure and RMB appreciation bias, the PBOC lacks motivation to kick off its rate hike cycle for now," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. Before the market open on Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan's midpoint rate at 6.407 per dollar, its weakest since June 4. Spot yuan opened weaker 6.4050 per dollar and trimmed losses to 6.4045 at midday, 65 pips softer than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly stronger at 6.4038 per dollar. The yuan's weakening this month has been in stark contrast to steady strengthening in May, which prompted a chorus of official warnings against one-sided expectations of yuan appreciation. An article in the PBOC-backed Financial News on Tuesday quoted analysts as saying that the yuan is approaching a depreciation inflection point, and that it is likely to come under more pressure in the second half. Traders said tensions between China, the U.S. and Europe could also impact yuan strength. At the first NATO meeting attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, leaders warned that China presents "systemic challenges" and Biden urged standing up to China's authoritarianism and growing military might. On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy said an aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission. The yuan market at 4:10AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.407 6.3856 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4045 6.398 -0.10% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.93% Spot change since 2005 29.23% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.81 97.63 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.478 90.489 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4038 0.01% * Offshore 6.5566 -2.28% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
EconomyTelegraph

It’s not the Bank of England’s job to save the world

They say that if you really want something done you should give it to someone busy. But we are surely testing this theory to destruction with the number of balls we keep throwing at central bankers and asking them to juggle. In March, Rishi Sunak chucked another one into the...