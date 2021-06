The curse struck again and counted weekend wagers’ bankroll among its casualties. After snagging the Maple Leafs at -120 to beat the Canadiens in the teams’ first-round series following a Game 1 loss, I was all but already adding another win to the bottom line when Toronto took the next three straight. Then, of course, the Maple Leafs’ checkered history struck again and they lost three in a row to an overmatched Canadiens team to make it 18 straight seasons without advancing out of the first round.