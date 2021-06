With the rainy days sweeping through our forecasts with the warmer temperatures, the soil is moistening and loosening up for the new planting season. Permaculture gardening is about more than just letting nature do most of the work for us, it is also about working with nature for the Earth’s well-being. Permaculture is about giving back to the Earth, and replenishing resources as much as possible, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t receive rewards for our hard work too, right?