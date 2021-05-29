Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fans and athletes are together again, but the honeymoon's already over

By Jerry Brewer The Washington Post
Keene Sentinel
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo much for romanticizing the reopening of sports venues. The games bring us together, so close a fan at Madison Square Garden can spit on Trae Young. Sports matter immensely to our society. Without them, Lakers and Suns fans wouldn’t have an excuse to scrap. Get ya popcorn ready for...

www.sentinelsource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lying Down#Lakers#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAboxden.com

Luka already playing again

Damien Lillard is the only old dude still balling in the summer..... weird cornball thread.... hopefully all of them stay healthy throughout next year. fu*k boy brings up bron more than his own parents. Don't make me embarrass ya punk a*s. Show boxden that you shot off during a heated basketball game.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reggie Miller rips Pacers players after Rick Carlisle hiring

The Indiana Pacers finally found their next head coach on Thursday with the hiring of Rick Carlisle. The former Mavs boss replaces Nate Bjorkgren, who lasted just one season with the Pacers. Indiana legend Reggie Miller applauded the latest move to bring in Carlisle, but he also had a blunt...
NBAatlantanews.net

Reports: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love added to Team USA

Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. Earlier in the day, The Athletic also reported Chris Paul will join the team, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has since disputed that report. While USA Basketball has...
BasketballWPTV

Report: Jrue Holiday commits to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday may finally be making his Olympic debut this summer. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holiday has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics beginning in July. If he makes the cut for Tokyo, this will be his first appearance at the Olympics. View social...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Bucks at Hawks 6/23/2021

Atlanta Hawks (49-35) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (54-29) June 23, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Line: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5; Over/Under: -229.5. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks face off on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference NBA playoff series, and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props to make your Wednesday successful.
NBANBC Miami

NBA Draft Lottery Results 2021: Pistons Win Cade Cunningham Sweepstakes

NBA Draft Lottery results 2021: Pistons win Cunningham sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select.... We now know that the Pistons will be the team drafting first overall after they won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on...
NBANBA

NBA Soundsystem: Who will win the NBA Draft Lottery?

On this edition of NBA Soundsystem, NBA.com's Carlan Gay and Scott Rafferty explore the potential outcomes of the NBA Draft Lottery. They'll also discuss which draft prospect they're most excited to see play in the NBA. They'll also talk about the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 7 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets....
NBAopelikaobserver.com

Isaac Okoro Named to NBA All-Rookie Team

Former Auburn standout and current Cleveland Cavalier, Isaac Okoro, was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the NBA announced last Thursday. Okoro is the first Tiger to earn All-Rookie Team honors since Marquis Daniels in 2003-04, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks. Okoro is the sixth former...
NBAUrban Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named To 2020-21 All-NBA First Team

MILWAUKEE (June 15, 2021) – Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was unanimously selected to the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the league announced today, marking the third consecutive season he has earned All-NBA First Team honors. In his eighth season, Antetokounmpo averaged 28.1 points (5th in NBA), 11.0 rebounds (T-7th in...
NBAtwistedvoxel.com

Inside the NBA’s 2K League

When it comes to eSports, virtual sports simulations aren’t the focus of most e-athletes. Around the world, popular sports leagues from England’s Premier League to the NFL’s Madden 21 Champions Series have found success in launching associated eSports leagues. The shift to creating virtual eSports leagues came from the rising...
NBAbettingpros.com

Top 3 NBA Betting Picks for Friday, June 23rd (2021)

DeAndre Ayton’s last-second alley-oop proved to be the game-winner and gave the Phoenix Suns a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams have superstars sidelined, but it has been the Suns who have proved that they have the depth to withstand missing their MVP candidate. Tonight we will get Game 1 of a totally unexpected Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta has surprised all but the most hardcore fans this postseason, making good on a tremendous offseason combined with internal growth.
BasketballPounding The Rock

Khris Middleton commits to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has committed to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics this Summer, per a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton joins a formidable squad of Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, and James Harden for the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics.