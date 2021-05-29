The Islanders are a familiar foe for the Bruins

The season series between the Bruins and Islanders was a tale of two seasons. Early on, the B’s were still incorporating some young players, they were at times banged up and the Islanders were able to take the first five games, four of which were at Nassau Coliseum. But the B’s received a giant dose of adrenaline with the influx of Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly and Curtis Lazar and, in the three contests against the Isles after the trade deadline, the B’s took all three of them.