Holy Spirit Catholic High School graduates 26 in class of 2021
The Holy Spirit Catholic High School graduation was held May 22 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tuscaloosa. The 26 members of the school's class of 2021 included Eva Albina Altman, Robert Selwyn Butson, William Augusto Ferro, Braedon Killian Garrett, Carson Drew Gibbs, Chase Matthew Glover, Isabella Marie Guynes, Sara Ann Heard, Caitlin Renee Johnson, Evan Wesley Jones, Jackson Wells Killen, Clay Cooper Leach, Aaron Christopher Lodree, Elizabeth Breauna Marshall, Zacchaeus Thomorris McKnight, Jordan Elisabeth McNair, Mary Katherine McNamara, Rebecca Frederickson Melton, Jentzen Clarke Moore, Camila Naranjo, Rohan Neil Peramsetty, Clayton Lewis Postle, Elizabeth Jade Stewart, Dylan Cade Tierce, Perla Guadalupe Vega, and Kathryn Grace Wilson.