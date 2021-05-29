NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Strange Shimmering Iridescent Clouds on Mars

A colony of king penguins on Salisbury Plain on South Georgia in the Antarctic. The once-every-century event returns in December—but tickets to see it are selling out fast. It’s the rarest of celestial rendezvous: The dark silhouette of the moon completely obscures the fiery rays of the sun, causing an ephemeral moment of daytime darkness. A total solar eclipse only happens in any given place about once every 100 years and is said to be the experience of a lifetime. Yet to witness one on a boat at the end of the Earth in view of breaching whales and shifting ice floes surely takes that experience to another stratosphere entirely. That’s exactly what can happen on December 4 when a polar solar eclipse passes over a swath of the Southern Ocean for only the second time in the history of commercial visits to Antarctica, darkening the skies for nearly two minutes on a day of otherwise endless light.