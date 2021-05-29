Cancel
Astronomy

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Strange Shimmering Iridescent Clouds on Mars

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe science team is studying the clouds, which arrived earlier and formed higher than expected, to learn more about the Red Planet. Cloudy days are rare in the thin, dry atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found at the planet’s equator in the coldest time of year, when Mars is the farthest from the Sun in its oval-shaped orbit. But one full Martian year ago – two Earth years – scientists noticed clouds forming over NASA’s Curiosity rover earlier than expected.

Astronomyz-lane.com

NASA’s Juno Mission Reveals What’s Beneath Jupiter’s Pretty Clouds

For something that was to have been done and thrown away three years ago, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has a busy schedule ahead exploring Jupiter and its big moons. The spacecraft entered orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016, and has survived bombardment from intense radiation at the largest of the solar system’s planets. It is now finishing its primary mission, but NASA has granted it a four-year extension and 42 more orbits. Last week, it zipped past Ganymede, Jupiter’s largest moon.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Astronomers discover largest known spinning structures in the universe

Tendrils of galaxies up to hundreds of millions of light-years long may be the largest spinning objects in the universe, a new study finds. Celestial bodies often spin, from planets to stars to galaxies. However, giant clusters of galaxies often spin very slowly, if at all, and so many researchers thought that is where spinning might end on cosmic scales, study co-author Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany, told Space.com.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA, SpaceX Update Crew Launch and Return Dates

NASA and SpaceX have adjusted target launch and return dates for upcoming crew missions to and from the International Space Station based on visiting vehicle traffic. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission now is targeting launch no earlier than Sunday, Oct. 31, with NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer. Crew-3 will launch on a new Crew Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin a six-month science mission at the space station.
PhotographyFlorida Star

VIDEO: Stunning Time-Lapse Footage Of Milky Way Over Ancient Ruins

A photographer and drone pilot in Turkey used a Go Pro Hero 9 to produce a time-lapse video of the Milky Way over ruins in the 2,300-year-old former city of Blaundus in what is now Anatolia. One of the aims of Isa Turan in capturing these images was to draw attention to the impact of light pollution. “Light pollution is […]
AstronomyEnvironmental News Network

Boundary of Heliosphere Mapped for the First Time

For the first time, the boundary of the heliosphere has been mapped, giving scientists a better understanding of how solar and interstellar winds interact. “Physics models have theorized this boundary for years,” said Dan Reisenfeld, a scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory and lead author on the paper, which was published in the Astrophysical Journal today. “But this is the first time we’ve actually been able to measure it and make a three-dimensional map of it.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

The world's first wooden satellite will launch this year

The world’s first "wooden satellite" is preparing to launch this year. WISA Woodsat, a nanosatellite that measures 4 by 4 by 4 inches (10 by 10 by 10 centimeters) and weighs about 2.2 lbs. (1 kilogram), uses a special type of coated plywood (called WISA) for its surface panels. The wooden satellite will launch as part of a mission, designed by Arctic Astronautics, a Finnish company manufacturing cubesat kits for students. The aim of the mission is to test the behavior and durability of these plywood panels in the extreme conditions of space and assess its suitability for future missions.
AstronomyPhys.org

Radio sources in the galaxy cluster ClG 0217+70 inspected by astronomers

Using the LOw Frequency ARray (LOFAR) and the Very Large Array (VLA), astronomers have conducted radio observations of a galaxy cluster known as ClG 0217+70 and obtained important information regarding giant radio sources in this cluster; one of them appears to be the most extended radio relic so far identified. The finding is reported in a paper published June 1 on arXiv.org.
Astronomyopticflux.com

Astronomers Made a 3D Map of Our Solar System’s Heliosphere

Our Solar System’s heliosphere has never looked so great! Thanks to a team of astronomers, we now have the first-ever 3D map of the Solar System’s boundaries. This discovery could help us get a better image of our Solar System’s environment and how it really interacts with interstellar space (another puzzle astronomers try to figure out).
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Pictures of the California Nebula

Save 30% when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. A favourite deep-sky target of American astrophotographers for obvious reasons, NGC 1499 the California Nebula is located about 1,000 lightyears away and stretches about 100 lightyears long. The nebula’s cosmic glow is most likely caused by Xi Persei,...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Please Enable JavaScript

Theridgewoodblog.net is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Why is the Milky Way “Ringing Like a Bell”

Our galaxy is still ringing like a bell from a galactic collision that possibly occurred within the last 100 million years, when a small satellite galaxy or clump of invisible dark matter plowed through the Milky Way, leaving behind the ringing echoes, according to observations from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) telescope in New Mexico and the 2018 Dark Energy Survey that discovered ghostly streams rippling through the Milky Way.
AstronomyPosted by
AFAR

How to Witness the Rare Polar Solar Eclipse

A colony of king penguins on Salisbury Plain on South Georgia in the Antarctic. The once-every-century event returns in December—but tickets to see it are selling out fast. It’s the rarest of celestial rendezvous: The dark silhouette of the moon completely obscures the fiery rays of the sun, causing an ephemeral moment of daytime darkness. A total solar eclipse only happens in any given place about once every 100 years and is said to be the experience of a lifetime. Yet to witness one on a boat at the end of the Earth in view of breaching whales and shifting ice floes surely takes that experience to another stratosphere entirely. That’s exactly what can happen on December 4 when a polar solar eclipse passes over a swath of the Southern Ocean for only the second time in the history of commercial visits to Antarctica, darkening the skies for nearly two minutes on a day of otherwise endless light.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Have Found the Perfect Exoplanet to Study Another World’s Atmosphere

TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) has found a new planet, and the discovery of this sub-Neptune exoplanet has scientists excited about atmospheres. The combination of the planet’s size, its thick atmosphere, and its orbit around a small M-class star close to Earth provides researchers with an opportunity to learn more about exoplanet atmospheres. We’re getting better and better at finding exoplanets, and studying their atmospheres is the next step in understanding them as a whole.
Aerospace & Defenseskyatnightmagazine.com

WMAP: the NASA mission that mapped the cosmic microwave background

Two decades ago, we knew very little about the state of our Universe. While cosmologists had speculated on everything from its size to what it’s filled up with, there were very few hard and fast measurements to back up those theories. But that changed when the Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) launched on 30 June 2001.
Astronomyclick orlando

Our knowledge of the solar system is expanding. Here’s how scientists define interstellar space

Earth’s neighborhood as we know it is changing as new technology can help reveal more about our little spot in the Milky Way, including what defines interstellar space. NASA’s two Voyager spacecraft, launched in August and September 1977, went on the first-ever tour of the planets of our solar system. They sent back some of the first detailed images of worlds we had only seen through telescopes before but after Neptune, the robotic explorers kept going.
AstronomyArs Technica

Metals from space descend on Boulder, Colorado, at dusk and dawn

Every day, the Sun rises and sets on Boulder, Colorado. And, like clockwork, a layer of sodium and other elements trickle down through the sky and hit the ground, a team of researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder found. These elements hail originally from space and, in various forms, hit the atmosphere before making their trek to the Earth's surface.