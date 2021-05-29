'BioShock 4' Is Using Unreal Engine 5, According To Job Listing
BioShock 4 could be using the shiny new Unreal Engine 5, according to a recently discovered job listing. As spotted by OpAttack (via GamesRadar), a recruitment advert for a Senior Gameplay Programmer at BioShock 4 studio Cloud Chamber mentions Unreal Engine 5 specifically. The listing states that the successful candidate will "work within Unreal Engine 5 adapting existing systems and building new technology in order to fulfill the project's technical needs and creative goals."www.gamingbible.co.uk