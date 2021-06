The factory coachbuilt Rolls that wowed the world last week reportedly has some very famous owners. If you're looking for the ultimate luxury car, you might consider a Rolls Royce. The brand has been around for over a century, producing vehicles of class and stature that are prized by people of wealth the world over. With that said, if you're a member of the billionaire's club, you couldn't possibly stoop to buying your car off the rack. You've got to go bespoke, or coachbuilt, if you will. It seems hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce have done just that with the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, according to reports from The Telegraph.