Polygon’s latest series, The Masterpieces of Streaming, looks at the new batch of classics that have emerged from an evolving era of entertainment. For documentary fans, the past few years have been something of a heyday. Thanks in large part to the proliferation of streaming services, there have never been as many outlets for non-fiction film and television as there are right now. And several of these docs — like Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness and Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened on Netflix and The Vow on HBO — have popped into the larger cultural conversation, in ways that keep encouraging showbiz executives to hire filmmakers who want to tell stories drawn directly from reality.