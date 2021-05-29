Our Favorite Mattresses Are on Sale for Memorial Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In case you haven’t heard, Nordstrom’s epic Half-Yearly Sale is back, with up to 50 percent off tons of great items in their home section, including bedding, kitchen goods, and cute home accessories. Nordstrom is one of our favorite places to shop for little luxuries, and the sale includes lots of items under $50 that could give your space a stylish upgrade as well as some luxe self-care items that feel like a splurge (but aren’t, thanks to the sale!). The deals end on June 6, but some of the best items are already selling out fast, so if you see something you like, treat yourself sooner rather than later! Here are some of our favorite little luxuries from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.