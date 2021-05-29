Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

COVID-19 cases increase in Centre County as they fall across Pennsylvania

By Matt Hymowitz
Centre Daily
 17 days ago

COVID-19 cases increased in Centre County this week as they dropped again across Pennsylvania. Between last Saturday and Friday, there were 100 cases in the county. That’s an increase of 19 from the previous week. The biggest one-day case total was 46 on Tuesday. Putting aside that outlier, daily case...

www.centredaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Centre County, PA
Centre County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Centre County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Covid Vaccine#Health Department#Covid#Cdc#Pennsylvanians#Mount Nittany Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania Statepsats.org

Pa. COVID-19 Cases Plummet as Vaccinations Increase

Case counts decreased for the eighth week in a row with 2,595 new cases of COVID-19 reported this week, 40% less than last week. The weekly average of new cases in Pennsylvania has plummeted from the most recent peak of 5,005 on April 18 to 439 on June 11, a decrease of 91%. The daily average of 485 was down 26% from 652 a week ago. Pennsylvania only used 6.3% of the vaccine allocation for the past week. The statewide COVID-19 total case count now stands at 1,208,287.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 165 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 52% are fully vaccinated; COVID-19 news releases move to once a week on Fridays, data to be updated on IDPH website Monday through Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 165 new confirmed and...
Public HealthWyoming Tribune Eagle

CDC awards state $38M: Money is to be used to bridge pandemic health disparities

CASPER – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response. Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.
Public HealthMonthly Prescribing Reference

CDC Issues Alert About Respiratory Syncytial Virus Spread in Southern US

HealthDay News — The Southern part of the United States is seeing an unusual late spring wave of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections and health care providers should be on alert, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday. The recent spread of the virus has occurred in...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Ontario Looks For Vaccine Guidance

It doesn’t sound like fully vaccinated Ontarians will be able to enjoy the privileges that fully vaccinated Manitobans now enjoy anytime soon. The Ontario Ministry of Health says that they’re looking to Health Canada and other federal bodies to provide guidance for those who have received both shots. They point...
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

CDC awards Wyoming $38.3 M to address COVID-19 related health disparities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the Wyoming Department of Health more than $38.3 million to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state...
New York City, NYNewsday

How COVID-19 cases dropped across LI towns

Analysis: New cases have dropped in every LI town over recent months. Buoyed by falling case numbers, Long Island towns and cities are reopening senior centers, resuming in-person meetings and planning big Fourth of July celebrations. Concert venues and sports arenas are offering full-capacity seating for vaccinated patrons. Islandwide, there...
California StateTaft Midway Driller

COVID-19 cases fall in California

California reported 6,148 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.2% from the previous week . Then, 6,353 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. California ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Public Healthbasinnow.com

TriCounty Health Announce Spike in Local COVID-19 Cases

TriCounty Health Department announced in a press release Friday: The tri-county area is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 positive cases, having had 83 new cases between June 6th and June 11th. This increase is significant when compared to previous weeks. Between May 30th and June 5th, the tri-county area had 41 new cases in the seven day timeframe. May 23rd to May 29th, there were 37 new COVID-19 cases. TriCounty Health Department and local medical providers, remind the public that vaccines prevent person-to-person spread of viruses and vaccinating against COVID-19 is proven to prevent person-to-person spread of COVID-19 and has proven to prevent 99% of hospitalizations. “We are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital. All of the current individuals that have tested positive did not receive the vaccine,” stated Greg Gardiner, Chief Clinical Officer at Ashley Regional Medical Center. “Although this is a small number who have had more severe illness with COVID-19 compared to those who have done well, we’d like to remind the community that it is all of our responsibility to protect our family, our neighbors, our coworkers and our community. The vaccine works. If you have not received the vaccine, please reconsider. Let’s get to herd immunity the safest way possible.” TriCounty Health Department continues to offer vaccinations Monday through Friday with Wednesday Pfizer days. Local pharmacies and physicians also have COVID-19 vaccines available.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New infections in Arkansas at 91 as active cases drop

Arkansas saw 91 new cases of covid-19 Sunday, with active cases remaining above 2,000, according to the state Department of Health's daily update. Active cases dropped by 35 on Sunday to 2,077. Another person died from the virus, bringing the total deaths since March 2020 to 5,861. Nine more people brought the total of people hospitalized with covid-19 to 206.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Duval Health Department awarded $6.5 million from CDC to address disparities

The Duval County Health Department is one of just three Florida agencies announced to receive a major funding allotment from the Centers for Disease Control to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The $6.549 million award is part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment that seeks to advance health equity by expanding...
Public HealthPosted by
Hep

CDC Reports Rare Breakthrough COVID Cases Among Fully Vaccinated

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that 10,262 fully vaccinated people in 46 states and territories tested positive for COVID-19 between January 1 and April 30. While the number of breakthrough cases is not trivial, it represents a miniscule proportion (.01%) of the 101 million...