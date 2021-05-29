Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon is discounting the Fitbit Charge 4 and Special Edition by $50

Neowin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle owned Fitbit is discounting the Charge 4 series of fitness trackers today on Amazon, letting you save up to 33% off the base version, and 29% off the Special Edition variant. Launched just over a year ago, the Charge 4 was the first fitness tracker from Fitbit to feature...

www.neowin.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Gps#Spotify Connect Control#Spo2#Fitbit Pay#Active Zone Minutes#The Fitbit Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesAndroid Central

Amazon reveals gaming discounts on Luna ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22 this year. Prime members can start saving now on an Amazon Luna controller and Fire TV Stick 4K bundle. During Prime Day, members can access Luna games without needing to request an invite. Amazon Luna accessories are being heavily discounted...
Electronicsiclarified.com

AirPods Max and Airpods Pro Do Not Support Apple Music Lossless

Apple's AirPods Max and AirPods Pro do not support Apple Music Lossless audio, reports T3. The company confirmed the lack of support following its announcement this morning. Apple has confirmed to T3 that this equipment, sadly, does not include AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. Both of Apple's elite headphone models only use the Bluetooth AAC codec when connected to an iPhone, which means they can't receive the full quality of the Apple Music 'Lossless' files, which will be encoded as ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files.
ShoppingPosted by
The Associated Press

Fitbit Debuts ACE 3 SPECIAL EDITION: MINIONS, the Latest Activity and Sleep Tracker for Kids

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- Fitbit today announced Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions, making it fun and easy for kids ages 6+ to get active and build healthy habits with the whole family alongside some of the most beloved and recognizable characters of all time: Illumination’s Minions. The newest addition to Fitbit’s Ace kids activity and sleep-tracker line, Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions includes motivating features like hourly reminders to move and daily activity goals in a swimproof design 2 - all powered by eight days of battery life. 3 Introducing a new interactive Minion clock face, Minions-inspired accessory bands and coming soon, Minions-themed activity badges at the same accessible price as Fitbit Ace 3™, Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions is available worldwide starting today for $79.95 (USD).
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
ElectronicsBGR

Amazon’s early Prime Day Roomba discounts just got even deeper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Robot vacuums have become so popular over the past few years and we couldn’t be happier to see it happen. Why? Well, it’s really quite simple. The skyrocketing popularity of autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is definitely something out there for everyone because so many different brands have entered the space with new offerings. It doesn’t matter whether you want to spend as little as possible on something basic or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles. In either case, the bottom line is that there are countless great options out there for you — and we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.
ElectronicsBGR

Every single one of TP-Link’s hottest Kasa smart home gadgets is discounted at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Now that Prime Day 2021 is official, there are two exciting things that Amazon shoppers have to look forward to. Yes, the first is the fact that we now know exactly when Amazon plans to host its massive annual sales event with millions of deals that are available exclusively to Prime members. As we told you in the middle of the night the second Amazon announced it, Prime Day 2021 takes place on June 21 and June 22 this year! All the information you need to know can be found in our earlier coverage, including a preview of Amazon’s upcoming deals, opportunities to score free Amazon credit to spend on Prime Day, and all the links you need to know to find the hottest Prime Day deals on Amazon’s site this year. After Prime Day was delayed from June all the way until October last year due to the pandemic, bargain hunters were super excited to learn that Amazon’s huge summer sale will actually take place in the summertime again this year. Don’t forget to sign up now for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you’re not already a member. That way, you can shop all of Amazon’s hottest deals of Prime Day 2021 without paying a penny for Prime!
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

The new Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition is aimed at kids who love Minions

Fitbit introduced the Fitbit Ace 3 Special Edition Minions, a sleep tracker aimed at young children. It piggybacks off the popular minions brand and comes in a nice Minions Yellow. Fitbit also announced software updates for the Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense. Fitbit today announced a new Fitbit Ace model,...
Electronicstechadvisor.com

Fitbit Versa 2 vs Fitbit Versa 3

As you might expect, Fitbit’s latest Versa 3 replaces the older Versa 2. But what are the differences between these two fitness-centric smartwatches?. Here, we’ll compare the functions both share and the new features you’ll find with the latest model. The Fitbit Versa 3 was released in September 2020, a...
Cult of Mac

Pick from 5 Kodak projectors and screens for a great DIY movie night

With summer quickly approaching and streaming service subscriptions at an all-time high, there’s probably never been a better time to host your own outdoor cinema. With more exclusive movies premiering online than ever before, you don’t have to go to the theater to see the most cutting-edge releases. This roundup...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

New special edition OnePlus 9 Pro is for fans of silver and robots

If you're a fan of Japanese illustrator Hajime Sorayama, this one's for you, too. OnePlus has announced a new limited release OnePlus 9 Pro. Inspired by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, the device features a silver colorway and detailing. It goes on sale later this month in China. OnePlus has released...
Internetlaramielive.com

Amazon Announces 2021 Prime Days — Biggest Discounts Of The Year

It’s official, Prime Day 2021 is slated for June 21 and 22 this year!. It is the biggest two days of the year for online shopping, but you have to be an Amazon Prime member. How good are the deals on Amazon Prime Day? Last year, there was nearly $1.4 billion in savings up for grabs. This year, some of the hottest items will be an Echo Show for $249, an Amazon Fire TV for only 99 bucks and the Echo Buds (which is the competitor against the Apple AirPods) for only $129.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ComputersMacRumors Forums

Deals: Amazon Discounts 512GB 27-Inch iMac to Lowest Price of $1,699.99 ($299 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This sale was introduced last month on Amazon and it remains the best discount we've ever tracked for this model of the 27-inch Intel iMac. Amazon's discount is so steep it's pricing the 512GB model down to the same level as the 256GB 27-inch iMac.