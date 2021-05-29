‘Deadly Illusions’ review: The worst movie of the year?

As highly regarded as George A. Romero may now be, the ten years between Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead was far from a career highpoint. In 1973 right in the middle of that humdrum decade, Romero was approached by the Lutheran Services, a Pittsburgh-based organization who wanted the local icon to make a film about the numerous ways society discriminates against the elderly. Romero presented to them with “The Amusement Park,” a series of disturbing surreal vignettes that clocked in at a little under 1hr. Shocked or disappointed with the creation, the Lutherans refused to release the film even though it was completed. Now 46 years later, thanks to New York based IndieCollect, the George A. Romero Foundation, and producer Suzanne Desrocher-Romero the original 16mm film has been restored. While technically a feature film with such a scant runtime, “The Amusement Park” would struggle to find a place in the theater where they prefer movies to be at least 70 minutes long. Luckily “The Amusement Park” found a home on Shudder where it will open its doors to the public on June 8th, 2021.