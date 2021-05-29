‘Deadly Illusions’ review: The worst movie of the year?
I have a confession to make: I’ve never read a romance novel (unless you count Twilight, which I think is a little too YA to be considered a romance novel). So, in what I’m about to say, I may be doing a disservice to the genre of romance novels. But, I think that Deadly Illusions should have just been a book. The kind of book you’d find in an airport, to tear through on a three hour flight. The kind of book you might see countless copies of at your local thrift store.aiptcomics.com