What’s Up With The Sticker Music Awards?

By ONEEDM
oneedm.com
 17 days ago

We all know that the Musi song “ibelou” is at the top of the charts every single week. This has been making the professionals at T-Mobile Wireless, AT&T and others very happy. Not only do they want you to purchase their products, but they also want you to vote for them each year at the Music Awards show in Los Angeles. Yes, it’s that serious a competition. Each year T-Mobile and the other wireless companies spend millions on promoting this type of music for an event that will almost guarantee a win by one of these up and coming artists.

Yarmouth, MAWicked Local

At the Cultural Center: 'Everything's coming up music'

SOUTH YARMOUTH—The Cultural Center of Cape Cod in South Yarmouth announced both the resumption of in-house concerts and three additional efforts to support musicians and their art. The center has awarded its four-year Alexander Holmes Music Scholarship to The Z.Y.G. 808, a senior at Mashpee High School, and the Barbara...
MusicWUSA

Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight Team Up for Powerful 'Friendship Train' Performance at CMT Music Awards

Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight are the singing duo we didn't know we needed!. The 37-year-old country singer and the soul and R&B icon teamed up for a powerful and uplifting performance during the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini in Nashville, Tennessee, Guyton and Knight, 77, stepped out together in stunning ensembles as they belted out "The Friendship Train."
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

CMT Music Awards 2021: How to watch and who's performing

The CMT Music Awards are Wednesday night and it's bound to keep us all entertained. The show, which will air live from Nashville, is hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and some of country's biggest names are set to take the stage. Where to watch. You really won't be...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music News

On Friday, November 17th, Serena Foster will be releasing her second single “Show Me The Way” following the recent release of her debut single, “Hollow” in August. You can listen to the track here: ... The 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards once again brought together the biggest names...
MusicCMT

2021’s CMT Music Awards Reveal “Best Family Feature” Category

The 2021 CMT Music Awards’ newly-announced category for Best Family Feature, includes six of the year’s most heart-warming and intimate music videos centered around the love country music stars have for their families. Beginning now until Tuesday, June 8, fans can vote for their favorite family feature via @CMT Instagram Stories and both @CMT and @CMTMusicAwards Facebook Stories.
MusicPopculture

CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE's Collaboration Was One to Remember

Carrie Underwood was one of numerous performers during the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, taking the stage with rock band NEEDTOBREATHE to perform their recently-released collaboration, "I Wanna Remember." The song is the second collaboration between Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehard, who recently joined the country star on her gospel album, My Savior.
MusicBillboard

What Was Your Favorite Performance at the 2021 CMT Music Awards? Vote!

The 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night might have been a celebration of country music, but the evening invited a whole mix of genres for its eclectic performances. After Mickey Guyton and Breland wrapped up their "Cross Country" collab, she and the Empress of Soul Gladys Knight delivered a rousing performance of Knight's 1969 hit "Friendship Train." Meanwhile, H.E.R. and Chris Stapleton took the stage together for a showstopping rendition of the R&B star's song "Hold On."
New York City, NYhotnewhiphop.com

MTV Video Music Awards Will Be Held Live At Barclay's Center This Year

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards worked around the guidelines presented by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, there was no live audience, and the performances were almost all pre-recorded. Nonetheless, even with the show being scaled down because of the pandemic, it was still held in New York with restrictions in place.
El Paso County, TXelpasoinc.com

What's Up & Coming: Concerts

After a year of hit-or-miss online performances, we’ve longed for live music concerts filled with lights, smoke, big screens and songs that make us cry our hearts out, rock out or dance in our seats. Our favorite musicians and big local venues are responding: Our What’s Up calendar is filling...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Boot

What Is Country Music? For Lee Brice, It’s Personal

For Lee Brice, country music is personal. some of the star's biggest hits have been ripped from the pages of his life -- take the 2014 No. 1 "I Don't Dance," written with his wife Sara in mind, for example -- and the lives of others, such as with 2013's "I Drive Your Truck," inspired by a father whose Army member son was killed in Afghanistan.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

HAIM headlining All Things Go Music Festival 2021

St Vincent, Charli XCX and Lauv round out the top of the lineup. The 2021 All Things Go Music Festival returns on Saturday, October 16th and makes a major move to the 20,000 capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion venue. The festival continues their female-forward billing with this year’s headliner and Grammy Album Of The Year nominee, HAIM – in addition to St. Vincent , Charli XCX and LAUV at the top of the bill.
MusicPosted by
Glamour

CMT Awards 2021: Here Are the Best-Dressed Country Music Stars

The CMT Awards returned in 2021 on June 9 for a show to celebrate the best stars in country music right now. Big names attending include hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, while Carrie Underwood (who took home two trophies) also made an appearance at the live event. The energy this year felt big too: The CMT Awards aired a taped show in 2020 due to the pandemic; last night's award show was in person, giving viewers live performances and fashion moments on the red carpet in Nashville.
Musicwopular.com

Here's Why Lindsay Ell Showed Up To The Cmt Music Awards In A Big Silver Cast

Guitar-slinging country star, Lindsay Ell, showed up on the CMT Awards red carpet sporting a silver cast, sharing the backstory on her foot injury. Lorde's comeback song is officially here. Listen to her feel-good summertime single 'Solar Power'. This is not a drill! After her four year hiatus, the "Royals"...
Musicthereminder.ca

First slate of this year's winners announced by the East Coast Music Awards

HALIFAX — Neon Dreams, Classified, Catherine MacLellan, Les Hay Babies, and Beòlach are among the initial winners of the 2021 East Coast Music Awards. The awards were announced Thursday evening as part of a show livestreamed on the ECMA’s social media platforms that included live performances and a special tribute to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, the late Rita MacNeil.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, H.E.R. To Perform At Amazon Music’s 2021 Prime Day Concert

Amazon Music has shared the trailer for this year’s Prime Day concert featuring hitmakers Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi, and H.E.R. as the event’s headlining performers. Each artist has recorded a unique 25-minute set for the three-part immersive music experience, all of which will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 17.