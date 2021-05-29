Amid Growing Anti-Asian Racism, A Call For More Research Into Its Health Effects

New research sheds light on the mental toll that heightened anti-Asian racism during the coronavirus pandemic has had on the community and how reporting can help. The report, released by Stop AAPI Hate, Brigham and Women's Hospital of Boston and the Asian American Psychological Association, found that 71.7 percent of Asian Americans who have experienced racism felt more stress over the anti-Asian hate than the pandemic. At the same time, those who reported incidents had less race-based traumatic stress, which the researchers defined as psychological or emotional harm caused by racism. About a third no longer fell under the category.