Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Can exercise lessen the severity of COVID-19?

By Penn State
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGVZe_0aFOf6Xy00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

For years, researchers have studied the benefits of exercise in preventing dozens of health conditions. But can regular physical activity also help people lessen the impact of viruses like COVID-19?

It’s a question researchers at Kaiser Permanente asked during the height of the pandemic.

From January to October 2020, they studied more than 48,000 adult patients with COVID-19 and linked their level of physical activity pre-COVID-19 to their risk for hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission or death after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The results, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in April, showed people who were consistently active prior to getting COVID-19 ran less of a risk for hospitalization or death.

The least active people in the study were hospitalized about 20% more often and were about 30% more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with those who were somewhat active.

“The exciting thing about this study is how it shows the favorable impact exercise can have on communicable diseases,” said Dr. Jessica Butts, who specializes in family medicine and sports medicine.

“It’s clear that staying active—and getting vaccinated—are two steps within your control that will reduce your risk for severe illness related to COVID-19.”

Exercise’s impact on COVID-19 outcomes adds to its proven ability to prevent or lessen the impact of diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, depression, osteoporosis and even dementia.

Exercise also helps reduce the risk for breast and colon cancer and increases the life expectancy of those diagnosed.

“If we could take all the health benefits of exercise and bottle them up, it would literally be the ‘magic pill’ we’d use to treat almost anything,” Butts said. “Nothing else we can do in medicine can impact so many disease states.”

Providers with Penn State Health believe in the power of exercise so much that they’re piloting a Physical Activity Vital Sign (PAVS).

It involves the health care team asking patients a question about exercise (“How many days per week do you exercise? And for how long?”) during their pre-appointment assessment.

The answers will be kept in each patient’s electronic medical record.

“We’re the sixth health system in the nation using PAVS,” Butts said. “Doing so opens the door for us to do more research on how exercise impacts all facets of health.”

PAVS is currently being piloted at two practices: Penn State Health Medical Group — Palmyra and Penn State Health Medical Group — Middletown.

Adults looking to get the most health benefits from exercise should follow U.S. Department of Health & Human Services guidelines, which recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity each week.

“Moderate means you’re breathing hard but can still carry on a conversation,” Butts said. “Vigorous means you’re working so hard you can barely get a few words out.”

May is “Exercise is Medicine Month,” which means it’s a great time to get started. Butts recommends people make exercise a priority by scheduling it into their day.

“A 15-minute walk is a perfect start for almost anyone,” she said. People looking for more challenging or different workouts can look toward many options, including free exercise apps and YouTube videos, the Silver Sneakers program (free to all Medicare beneficiaries) or formal classes that teach techniques like yoga and tai-chi.

Not sure where to begin? Ask your physician. “Nobody will judge you for admitting you don’t exercise regularly; in fact, most people don’t get enough exercise,” Butts said.

“But if we can increase your exercise level just a little bit, you’ll start to experience health benefits.”

If you care about COVID-19, please read studies about new guidelines for COVID-vaccinated people and findings of people with severe COVID-19 have too much of this stuff in blood.

For more information about COVID-19 and your health, please see recent studies about this nutrient supplement may help prevent severe COVID-19, boost recovery and results showing that a common diabetes drug could strongly cut COVID-19 death risk.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Covid 19#Icu#Silver Sneakers#Medicare#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 diets may protect you from severe COVID-19

In a new study from Johns Hopkins and elsewhere, researchers found that plant-based and/or fish (pescatarian) diets may help lower the odds of developing moderate to severe COVID-19 infection. They were linked to 73% and 59% lower risks, respectively, of severe disease, the findings indicate. Several studies have suggested that...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Reduced cholesterol breakdown may accelerate dementia in males

There is a well-established connection between high cholesterol levels in the blood and dementia. However, cholesterol cannot cross the blood-brain barrier, so its link with dementia is hard to explain. A new study suggests that bile acids, the breakdown products of cholesterol, are detectable in the brain and play a...
Kidsabc7ny.com

COVID-19 still poses severe risk to unvaccinated teens: CDC

While most coronavirus hospitalizations occur in adults, the coronavirus still poses the threat of severe disease to teens, according to a new study issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly a third of teens ages 12-17 hospitalized with COVID-19 ended up in the intensive care unit, with...
Public Healthchildrensdayton.org

can the COVID-19 vaccine cause heart problems?

Since April 2021, there have been rare reports of cases of inflammation of the heart following the mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) in the United States. These conditions are known as myocarditis and pericarditis. With concerns rising, we sat down with Lubabatu Abdurrahman, MD, interim chief, division of pediatric cardiology at Dayton Children’s, to learn about inflammation of the heart following COVID-19 vaccination.
KidsLas Vegas Sun

Teens are rarely hospitalized with COVID, but cases can be severe

Since the start of the pandemic, very few adolescents have become ill enough with COVID-19 to be hospitalized. But of those who did, about one-third were admitted to intensive care units, and 5% required ventilators, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. These findings underscore the importance of...
WorkoutsSignalsAZ

Simple Exercises Seniors Can Do at Home

Regular exercise is one of the best activities seniors can do to maintain—and enhance—their overall health. Some seniors may resist or fear physical exercise due to chronic health conditions or the potential for injury. The truth is, in most cases, the advantages outweigh the risks as long as the exercise program is appropriate for their physical condition.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Infection May Lead to More Severe Strokes

Younger participants in the study had a higher percentage of stokes than seen in the general population. A recent study conducted by investigators from a multinational study group led by Geisinger Health System has discovered that among those who are infected with COVID-19 and have strokes, there is a higher incidence for severe strokes in younger people.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Can COVID-19 vaccinations cause infertility in women?

QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-19 related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks. NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant. QUESTION: A mother of a teenage...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Plant-Based and Fish Diets May Help Lessen Severity of COVID-19 Infection

Associated with 73% and 59% lower odds, respectively, of moderate to severe disease. Plant-based and/or fish (pescatarian) diets may help lower the odds of developing moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, suggest the findings of a six-country study, published in the online journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. They were associated...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Vitamin D May Not Provide Protection Against COVID-19 Severity

No evidence of an association between genetically predicted vitamin D levels and COVID-19 susceptibility were found in the study. A recent study conducted by investigators from McGill University in Quebec, Canada, has discovered that increased levels of vitamin D may not provide the protection against COVID-19 susceptibility or severity which has often been suggested.
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Diet May Impact COVID-19 Severity

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Plant-based and/or fish diets may help lessen the severity of COVID-19 infection, according to a study published online June 7 in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health. Hyunju Kim, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues...
FitnessReading Eagle

Exercising safely after recovering from COVID-19 means taking it slowly

The number of people who have been infected by COVID-19 is difficult to determine, as millions of people may have had the virus but been asymptomatic. But as of April 2021, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported that more than 31 million people in the United States have had confirmed coronavirus infections, and Canada reported 1,087,158 confirmed cases with 80,204 considered active at that time. Thousands of new cases are reported daily nationwide, and many others have occurred around the world.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Risk of Severe COVID-19 Infection

The aim of this study is To depict the companion of patients with incendiary rheumatic illnesses (IRD) hospitalized because of SARS-CoV-2 contamination in the Ramón y Cajal Hospital, and to decide the expanded danger of extreme Covid sickness 2019 (COVID-19) in patients with no IRD. Forty-one (1.8%) out of 2315...
Workoutsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

How exercising can affect sleep

It was hard to get enough sleep before the coronavirus pandemic. Sleep problems actually "constitute a global epidemic that threatens health and quality of life for up to 45% of the world's population," according to the World Sleep Society, a non-profit organization of sleep professionals dedicated to advancing "sleep health worldwide."
Public Healthhealio.com

Plant-based and pescatarian diets may lower odds for severe COVID-19

Frontline physicians and nurses who consumed plant-based or pescatarian diets had lower odds of developing moderate-to-severe COVID-19, a case-control study showed. “While [health care workers (HCWs)] are being vaccinated in many countries currently, with the emergence of new variants and challenges in accessing COVID-19 vaccines globally, understanding risk factors associated with COVID-19 susceptibility and disease course in physicians and nurses may help to develop supportive strategies for protecting these workers both now and in the future,” Hyunju Kim, PhD, an assistant scientist in the department of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and colleagues wrote.
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Alzheimer's Found to Increase Risk of Severe COVID-19

Regardless of age, Alzheimer’s was seen to be a risk factor for severe disease and death. A recent study conducted by investigators from the University of São Paulo, in collaboration with the Butantan Institute and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, has discovered that individuals with Alzheimer’s are at an increased risk for contracting severe COVID-19.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 can cause severe inflammation in the brain

Both during and after infection with the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, patients may suffer from severe neurological symptoms, including "anosmia", the loss of taste and smell typically associated with COVID-19. Along with direct damage caused by the virus, researchers suspect a role for excessive inflammatory responses in the disease. A team of researchers from the Freiburg University Medical Center and the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS has now shown that a severe inflammatory response can develop in the central nervous system of COVID-19 patients involving different immune cells around the vascular system and in the brain tissue. The team led by Professor Dr. Marco Prinz, Medical Director at the Institute of Neuropathology, and Professor Dr. Dr. Bertram Bengsch, Section Head of Translational Systems Immunology in Hepatogastroenterology at the Internal Medicine II just published their results in the current issue of Immunity.
Public Healthphilenews.com

Meat-free diet may lower severe Covid-19 disease risk

People on meat-free diets had lower odds of contracting moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a six-country study published this week in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Plant-based diets were tied to a 73% lower risk of severe disease, researchers found in a survey of 2,884 healthcare providers who cared...