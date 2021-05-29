MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 321 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.40.