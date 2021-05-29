Cancel
MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 321 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

