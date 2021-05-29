Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Management#Snx#Synnex Corporation#Synnex Co#Sec#Snx#Thomson Reuters#Loop Capital#Citigroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,295 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vista Investment Management Sells 148 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,439 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Takes $1.99 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,672 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $64,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WBI Investments Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 475,795 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,806,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,795 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $60,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.13

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.13 and last traded at $130.09, with a volume of 1349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.48. Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Management Associates NY Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,661 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,447,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 204,784 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises 0.6% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.