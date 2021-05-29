Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)
Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com