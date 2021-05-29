Cancel
Financial Reports

$0.83 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

www.modernreaders.com
