Spain’s Criticized for New Postage Stamps and Their Attempt to Highlight Racial Inequality
This week Correos España, postal service in Spain, issued a set of four stamps in different skin-colored tones, with the concept of “the darker the stamp, the lower the price.” The lightest color costs 1.60 euros ($1.95) and the darkest one costs 0.70 euros ($0.85). The postal service introduced these stamps as “Equality Stamps” on the anniversary of George Floyd. Correos España stated that the stamps “reflect an unfair and painful reality that shouldn’t be allowed” and that every letter sent with these stamps would “send a message against racial inequality.”www.wdkx.com