The DEC is urging the public to report harmful algal blooms, or HABs, to a statewide system. NYHABs includes an interactive map that is updated daily. It also includes a mobile-friendly form to upload photos of HABs. When it comes to HABS, the DEC is taking a three pronged approach in educating the public, know it, avoid it and report it. More information on the program can be found here.