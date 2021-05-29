Cancel
Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Partners trimmed its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Extended Stay America worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,570 shares during the quarter. Fluor makes up about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 117,599 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,599 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 2.8% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,435,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial Inc. Has $299.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 842,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

LX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 33,068 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $36,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 133.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Lemonade worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

$130.06 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.12 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Domo were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).