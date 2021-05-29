Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Boston Partners trimmed its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of Extended Stay America worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.