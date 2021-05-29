Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.17.www.modernreaders.com