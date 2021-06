UDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.